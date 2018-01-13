Darren Ferguson: Doncaster Rovers boss slams 'appalling' refereeing after Plymouth draw

Darren Ferguson's Doncaster were held at home by Plymouth

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson described the standard of refereeing in League One as "appalling" after his side were denied a late penalty in their draw with Plymouth.

Ferguson claimed a "blatant penalty" was not awarded by referee Andy Haines in the dying seconds of the game.

And the 45-year-old accused some match officials of not being fit enough.

"It's the most blatant penalty you'll ever see, there's nothing to think about," said Ferguson.

Doncaster took a 37th-minute lead through Alfie Beestin before Ryan Edwards' second-half equaliser earned Plymouth a point.

Ferguson was unhappy that Argyle's goal was allowed to stand, and further incensed by the penalty decision.

"The defender has just pulled Andy Butler to the floor. The linesman can see it, he's stood looking right at it," Ferguson told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It's the clearest penalty you'll see all season, and the goal is a clear foul, and the linesman is laughing at the end of the game about it. I think it's disgusting."

He continued: "The referees are part-time and the standard is appalling, their fitness levels are a disgrace and I've had enough of it. .

"They're not good enough, they're not fit enough, they can't keep up with play.

"I have to shut my mouth and I have to make sure I'm being respectful, but when they're laughing at the end of the game saying 'it's my opinion and that's what counts', I think we've seen enough now."

Doncaster are 12th in the League One table, remaining above Plymouth on goal difference, and eight points outside the play-off places.