As Newport build up to their FA Cup meeting with Tottenham Hotspur, Exiles manager Mike Flynn tells Football Focus' Mark Clemmit he was the "last resort" as they faced relegation last season.

Flynn oversaw their survival in League Two and they saw off Championship side Leeds United 2-1 to earn the fourth-round tie against Premier League Spurs, which will be played on Saturday, 27 January, kick-off 17:30 GMT.

Advisory: Available to UK users only.