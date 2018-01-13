Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid0Villarreal1

Real Madrid 0-1 Villarreal

Villarreal
Real Madrid had 28 shots - more than any other side in a La Liga game this season

Pablo Fornals scored a superb late goal for Villarreal as they won at the Bernabeu for the first time to load more pressure on Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

Real edged the first half and Gareth Bale had a header ruled out for offside, before Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick was tipped onto the bar.

However, the visitors improved in the second period and deservedly went ahead after breaking at pace from a Real corner.

Denis Cheryshev found Enes Unal, whose shot was saved by Keylor Navas - but Fornals then chipped the stranded keeper from 20 yards.

Fourth-placed Real Madrid, who won last season's La Liga title and the Champions League, remain 16 points behind leaders Barcelona - and that gap could increase when Barca visit Real Sociedad on Sunday (19:45 GMT).

Zidane's side's Champions League spot for next season is looking perilous - they now sit only one point above Villarreal, who move up to fifth.

Ronaldo, who has only scored four La Liga goals this season, missed several chances to score but had a strong penalty appeal turned down in the first half when he was clipped just before shooting at keeper Sergio Asenjo, who put in an excellent performance.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 58mins
  • 5Varane
  • 6Nacho
  • 12Marcelo
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10Modric
  • 8Kroos
  • 22IscoSubstituted forVázquezat 70'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 11BaleSubstituted forAsensioat 70'minutes
  • 7Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 3Vallejo
  • 13Casilla
  • 15Hernández
  • 17Vázquez
  • 20Asensio
  • 21Mayoral
  • 23Kovacic

Villarreal

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Gaspar
  • 23Bonera
  • 3González
  • 11Costa
  • 28Rabaseda AntolínSubstituted forCheryshevat 45'minutes
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 16Hernández Cascante
  • 10Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forRukavinaat 83'minutes
  • 8Fornals
  • 9BaccaBooked at 44minsSubstituted forÜnalat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Marín
  • 7Cheryshev
  • 15Ünal
  • 22Rukavina
  • 25Barbosa
  • 26Guerra
  • 30Torres
Referee:
Alberto Undiano Mallenco
Attendance:
63,403

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home28
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home11
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 0, Villarreal 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Villarreal 1.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mario Gaspar.

Booking

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 0, Villarreal 1. Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Enes Ünal (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Cheryshev.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jaume Costa.

Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Enes Ünal (Villarreal).

Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mario Gaspar.

Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Enes Ünal (Villarreal).

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Antonio Rukavina replaces Samu Castillejo.

Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Samu Castillejo (Villarreal).

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Enes Ünal (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Enes Ünal replaces Carlos Bacca.

Offside, Real Madrid. Daniel Carvajal tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Gaspar (Villarreal).

Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Gareth Bale.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Isco.

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carlos Bacca (Villarreal).

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mario Gaspar.

Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Attempt missed. Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Samu Castillejo.

Attempt saved. Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samu Castillejo.

Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

Samu Castillejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th January 2018

  • GironaGirona6Las PalmasLas Palmas0
  • Real MadridReal Madrid0VillarrealVillarreal1
  • EibarEibar0Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1
  • Dep La CoruñaDeportivo La Coruña19:45ValenciaValencia

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1815304874148
2Atl Madrid1911712781940
3Valencia18114338182037
4Real Madrid1895432171532
5Villarreal199462621531
6Sevilla189272327-429
7Eibar198472430-628
8Getafe197572318526
9Girona197572828026
10Ath Bilbao186662019124
11Leganés177371314-124
12Real Betis187383034-424
13Real Sociedad186573130123
14Espanyol186571521-623
15Celta Vigo186483227522
16Levante183961525-1018
17Dep La Coruña1844102035-1516
18Alavés1850131327-1415
19Malaga1932141333-2011
20Las Palmas1932141446-3211
View full Spanish La Liga table

