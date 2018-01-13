Neil Warnock: Manager relieved after Cardiff end losing run

New loan signing Yanic Wildschut marked his Cardiff City debut by setting up Anthony Pilkington's late goal

Manager Neil Warnock was relieved after Cardiff City side ended a four-match losing run during which he says they were the "worst team in the league".

The Bluebirds halted that sequence with Saturday's 4-0 thrashing of Sunderland.

Having seen their promotion push falter during their fallow period, Cardiff are now back up to second in the Championship table.

"We looked lethargic over Christmas and it's nice to get back to winning ways," said Warnock.

"We were the worst team in the league in our last four games so you're just worried about your own problems.

"When you're having a run like we did, you can't see your next goal, you can't see your next point."

After a frustrating goalless first half, Cardiff demolished Sunderland with four goals after the break - two for Callum Paterson and one each for Joe Ralls and Anthony Pilkington.

"We just had to work hard to get that goal and fortunately we got that early in the second half," Warnock said.

"You could see that relief. Then we were free to play. We stepped up a gear then, it was great. They looked sharp again."

Wildschut opens in style

The Bluebirds' fourth goal, an injury-time tap-in for Pilkington, was created by fellow substitute Yanic Wildschut, who was making his debut having joined on loan from Norwich on Friday.

Warnock was pleased with the Dutch winger's impact and is hopeful of making further signings before the end of the January transfer window.

"It sounds silly because he was on the bench but I think Yanic coming in lifted everybody," the Cardiff manager added.

"You can see why I wanted to bring him in, even in a short space of time. He's my kind of player. He's direct and loves attacking people and I think he'll be a good asset for us.

"He's had a hell of a week. He had a baby, went home, stayed with his wife. He's had a lot to deal with and I did give him the option of not coming because your family's more important.

"But she [Wildschut's wife] is a lot better now and she insisted [he played] and it was just nice to have him around.

"If we can bring another couple in over the next couple of weeks it will give everybody a lift because we have been decimated [with injury]."