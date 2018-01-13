BBC Sport - West Brom 2-0 Brighton: Hughton's side finding Premier League 'tough'
Brighton manager Chris Hughton admits his side are finding it "tough" in the Premier League after a 2-0 defeat at West Brom keeps them just three points above the relegation zone.
