Watford boss Marco Silva says his team didn't have the right "mentality" or "attitude" in the opening 45 minutes against Southampton, but praises them for salvaging a 2-2 draw with an improved second-half display.

MATCH REPORT: Watford 2-2 Southampton

Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 13 January at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.