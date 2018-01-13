BBC Sport - Watford 2-2 Southampton: Mauricio Pellegrino unhappy with Doucoure's 'unjust' equaliser
Pellegrino unhappy with 'unjust' Watford equaliser
Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino is unhappy after Abdoulaye Doucoure's controversial 90th-minute equaliser for Watford - in which the midfielder appeared to use his right hand to divert the ball into the net - was allowed to stand.
