Maybe we need to be more boring - Allardyce
After a 4-0 defeat to Spurs, Everton boss Sam Allardyce thinks Everton may need to play a more boring level of football in order to be more defensive and keep clean sheets.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Everton
