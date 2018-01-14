BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley: Roy Hodgson pleased his team 'braved the test'
Palace 'feared the worst but braved the test'
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson tells Gary Lineker on Match of the Day that his team "braved the test" in beating Burnley 1-0 in the Premier League.
