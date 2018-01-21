Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Marvin Bartley.
Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian
-
Line-ups
Hearts
- 1McLaughlin
- 4Souttar
- 5Hughes
- 6Berra
- 16Randall
- 10Sutchuin-Djoum
- 47Cochrane
- 24Mitchell
- 14Naismith
- 77Esmael Gonçalves
- 11Milinkovic
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 13Hamilton
- 15Cowie
- 23Stockton
- 30Brandon
- 33Moore
- 46McDonald
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 25Ambrose
- 24McGregor
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 6Bartley
- 8Slivka
- 10McGeouch
- 7McGinn
- 17Boyle
- 32Shaw
Substitutes
- 11Swanson
- 14Rherras
- 15Murray
- 19Maclaren
- 20Barker
- 31Bain
- 36Porteous
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 18,709
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Second Half
Second Half begins Heart of Midlothian 0, Hibernian 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Hibernian 0.
Djoum (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).
Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Oli Shaw (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Connor Randall (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).
Attempt missed. Djoum (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).
Harry Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Esmael Gonçalves (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Vykintas Slivka (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Demetri Mitchell (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt missed. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Oli Shaw (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Foul by Esmael Gonçalves (Heart of Midlothian).
Darren McGregor (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Demetri Mitchell (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marvin Bartley (Hibernian).
Attempt saved. Djoum (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Vykintas Slivka (Hibernian).
Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by John McGinn (Hibernian).
Foul by Demetri Mitchell (Heart of Midlothian).
Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. John McGinn (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Harry Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian).
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.