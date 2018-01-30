Fraserburgh v Rangers

Fraserburgh players with manager Mark Cowie and the Scottish Cup

Rangers will be without Greg Docherty and James Tavernier for their rearranged Scottish Cup tie at Fraserburgh.

Docherty is ineligible after signing from Hamilton after the original date for the fourth-round match, while Tavernier is suspended.

Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie, Bruno Alves, Lee Wallace, Graham Dorrans, Kenny Miller and Jordan Rossiter remain out.

Fraserburgh are currently second in the Highland League.

The Broch have beaten Forres Mechanics, Edinburgh University and Spartans to get this far.

The sell-out game at Bellslea Park was originally scheduled for 21 January but was called off because the pitch was frozen.

Rangers were in the Highlands at the weekend, beating Ross County 2-1 on league duty on Sunday.

"We need to be ready for a difficult pitch and we need to ready for a close-in encounter with guys who are desperate to be the story of the year in Scottish football," said manager Graeme Murty.

"We have to respect that and show the same attitude we have in our last two games.

"If we do that, then I'm sure we can overcome any challenge presented to us."