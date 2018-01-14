Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hearts and Northern Ireland defender Aaron Hughes has begged his national boss Michael O'Neill to remain in his post, with the 48-year-old set for talks with the SFA this week over becoming the new Scotland manager. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says it is about more than just ability as he talks about the club's transfer strategy and his reluctance to sign players who could potentially upset the harmony in his squad. (Daily Record)

Rodgers reckons midfielder Olivier Ntcham, whose form has been up and down since he made a £4million summer move from Manchester City, can be a key figure as Celtic go in search of a second successive treble this season. (Daily Record)

Olivier Ntcham moved to Celtic in the summer in a £4m deal from Manchester City

Rangers manager Graeme Murty confirms he has made an approach to Hamilton Academical for 21-year-old midfielder Greg Docherty, with talks expected to take place this week as the Ibrox club look to seal their next January deal. (Herald)

Rangers face a fight to land Docherty as English Premier League side Swansea, and Championship club Millwall join the race to land the Accies kid. (Daily Record)

Scotland and Norwich City defender Russell Martin will become Rangers' third January signing as the 32-year-old edges closer to joining the club on loan until the summer. (Daily Record)

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins confirms his interest in Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna and tells the Dons he will be back with a fresh offer after having a £300,000 bid rejected by the Pittodrie club. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer will fly back to Norway this summer to sit a history exam as he prepares for life after football, and the 19-year-old has his sights firmly set on becoming a legend at the Scottish champions. (Herald)

Hibernian striker Anthony Stokes says winning the Scottish Cup with the Easter Road club in 2016 "probably surpassed" everything he achieved in his time at Celtic. (Scotsman)

Davie Farrell, who was assistant manager at St Mirren when Lewis Morgan broke into the first team, reckons the 21-year-old winger will jump ahead of Ryan Christie in the pecking order at Celtic. Morgan and Christie are both Celtic players but have been loaned to St Mirren and Aberdeen respectively. (Scotsman)

Hull City are chasing Aberdeen and Scotland under-21 centre back Scott McKenna

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says he will make Dylan McGeouch one of the best midfielders in Scotland if the 24-year-old signs a new deal to stay at Easter Road. (Daily Record)

Celtic are considering a move for Schalke's former Wigan striker Franco Di Santo as they look to bolster their attacking options. (Daily Record)

Defender Fabio Cardoso insists he loves life in Scotland and is determined to stay and fight for his place in the Rangers team, despite speculation linking him with a return to his native Portugal. (Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

The Great Edinburgh international cross-country, which was held on Saturday, is facing relocation south of the Border in 2019 after organisers revealed that the City of Edinburgh Council has withdrawn its backing for the showpiece. (Scotsman)

Glasgow Warriors' Adam Ashe says pride will drive his side on as they look to secure a result in Dublin against Leinster on Sunday. (Herald)