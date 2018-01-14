Aberdeen turn down Hull City's offer for Scott McKenna

Scott McKenna is a first-team regular at Aberdeen after three spells out on loan

Aberdeen have rejected a bid for defender Scott McKenna from English Championship club Hull City.

The 21-year-old, who signed a contract extension until 2021 in October, has played 16 times for the Dons this season.

Hull manager Nigel Adkins revealed his interest in the player after his side's 0-0 draw with Reading on Saturday.

But Aberdeen confirmed to BBC Scotland that City's offer for McKenna had been rejected.

The defender, who has had two loan stints at Ayr United and one at Alloa Athletic, has been capped by Scotland at under-19 and under-21 levels.

He returned to Aberdeen from Ayr in the summer and has made himself a mainstay of the side this term.