James McFadden: Foreign interest in forward after BBC appearance

James McFadden played 15 times for Queen of the South this season

Clubs in the United States, Germany and Australia have been in contact with former Scotland forward James McFadden thanks to a BBC radio appearance.

The 34-year-old said on BBC Scotland's Sportsound that he would like to play abroad after being released by Scottish Championship club Queen of the South.

"Since I told people I want to play abroad, although it's not been a secret for the last five or six years, I've had a fair bit of interest," he said.

"We'll see what comes of it."

A move to the USA fell through early in 2016 before McFadden joined Motherwell for a fourth time.

And he came close to a move to France shortly after scoring a famous goal in Scotland's 2007 win in Paris but instead joined Birmingham City.

"I left Everton in the January window and had the opportunity to go to both Marseille and Monaco in that window," he recalled.

Scoring for Scotland in Paris led Marseille and Monaco to chase McFadden's signature

McFadden revealed that Celtic and Rangers had shown an interest during his career, with the former coming closest to securing his signature.

"I had a fair bit of interest from both and offers from the two of them at different times," he said. "It just didn't happen."

McFadden played 15 times for fifth-top Queens, eight of them starts, after leaving Motherwell this summer.

He says that the timing was now right for him to move abroad with his wife and four children.

"She's up for it and the kids are up for it," McFadden added.

"For us as a family, it is ideal because they are all still in primary school and my oldest will go to high school next year, so it is a good age for them to go away.

"I had opportunities to go before just before I was leaving Everton and my second was about seven or eight weeks until she was due and it just wasn't the right time.

"I've had offers before where the timing wasn't right."