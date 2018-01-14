Alexis Sanchez: Arsenal forward left out of squad for Bournemouth

Alexis Sanchez was on the bench for the first leg of Arsenal's League Cup semi-final in midweek

Forward Alexis Sanchez has been left out of Arsenal's Premier League match at Bournemouth on Sunday.

The 29-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a January move to Manchester City.

However, City are unwilling to match the Gunners' £35m asking price and rivals Manchester United are understood to be keen to sign him.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho said Sanchez is a "phenomenal player" on Friday.

He added: "What we believe is there are some players in the football world, if you have the chance to sign them in January, March or July, you have to try. And that's it."

Liverpool and Paris St-Germain have also been linked with Sanchez, but the player's preference is to join City.

"Normally he would stay until the end of the season - but we'll see," said Wenger on Friday.

"Nothing is really concrete at the moment and nothing is decided one way or another. Of course, I want a quick resolution."

It is understood Arsenal's hierarchy have accepted that Sanchez is likely to depart after three and a half years at Emirates Stadium.

However, the Gunners are reluctant to sell without replacing the Chile international and their first choice is Bordeaux's 20-year-old Brazilian forward Malcom.

If a deal cannot be agreed with any club, Sanchez will be able to leave when his contract expires in the summer - a situation Arsenal are keen to avoid as they would receive nothing.

Sanchez almost joined City for about £60m on the final day of the summer window, only for the transfer to collapse when Arsenal failed to sign Monaco and France midfielder Thomas Lemar.