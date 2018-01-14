Continental Tyres Cup: Arsenal Women and Manchester City Women through to final
-
- From the section Women's Football
Holders Manchester City Women will meet Arsenal in the Continental Tyres Cup final after both came through semi-finals against Chelsea and Reading.
City edged out Chelsea 1-0 at Kingsmeadow as Nadia Nadim's early strike was her second in as many games.
Arsenal had to come from behind with two goals in the last 10 minutes to beat a determined Reading 3-2.
England's Jordan Nobbs netted the winner after Lauren Bruton had put the Royals 2-1 ahead in the second half.
The two sides will meet in the final on 11 March.
You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.