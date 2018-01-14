Scotland Women: Jo Love to captain side as Rachel Corsie faces knee operation

Jo Love is Scotland's most-capped outfield player, having made 182 appearances for her country

Glasgow City midfielder Jo Love will captain Scotland women in their two forthcoming friendlies in Spain after Rachel Corsie's withdrawal.

Defender Corsie, who plays for Seattle Reign, is to have an exploratory operation on a knee problem.

She will miss matches against Norway on Friday, 19 January and Russia on Monday, 22 January.

But boss Shelley Kerr hopes Corsie will be back in time for two friendlies against New Zealand in March.

The matches will help Scotland prepare for their next two 2019 World Cup qualifiers - against group leaders Switzerland (away) and Poland (home) in April.

With vice-captain Kim Little still recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Love will lead the team.

The 32-year-old is Scotland's most-capped outfield player with 182 appearances in a 16-year international career.

Scotland are aiming to qualify for their first World Cup finals having reached the finals of the European Championship for the first time last summer.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Hibernian), Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK)

Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Bristol City), Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City), Frankie Brown (Bristol City), Sophie Howard (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim), Emma Mitchell (Arsenal), Joelle Murray (Hibernian), Kirsty Smith (Hibernian)

Midfielders: Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Joanne Love (Glasgow City), Rachael Small (Hibernian), Caroline Weir (Liverpool)

Forwards: Fiona Brown (Rosengard), Lana Clelland (UPC Tavagnacco), Claire Emslie (Manchester City), Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Christie Murray (unattached), Jane Ross (Manchester City)