Naby Keita: Liverpool-bound midfielder will not leave RB Leipzig this month

Naby Keita scored RB Leipzig's opening goal against Schalke on Saturday as they moved up to second in the table

Future Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will stay at RB Leipzig until the summer, the German club have said in a bid to put speculation "to bed".

The 22-year-old Guinean will join the Reds for £51m in July, in a deal agreed last August, but the Reds wanted to bring him in this month instead.

Keita scored in RB Leipzig's 3-1 win over Schalke on Saturday.

Leipzig director Ralf Rangnick said. "We won't allow Liverpool to sign him early."

And he confirmed: "They have shown renewed interest to bring him in during this transfer window.

"As everyone knows, we are not a selling club, therefore it would only have been possible had we reached a mutual agreement involving an exorbitant additional fee. That is not the case."

Meanwhile, Leipzig tweeted: "OFFICIAL: Naby Keïta will remain an RB Leipzig player until 30th June 2018. We wish to put the speculation about a January move to Liverpool to bed."