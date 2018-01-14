Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Borussia Dortmund striker dropped for missing meeting

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the second top scorer in the Bundesliga this season, behind Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund have left Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of their squad for the second time this season for "disciplinary reasons".

The Gabon striker, who has scored 21 goals in 23 games this season, was dropped for Sunday's match with Wolfsburg - the first since the winter break - after missing a team meeting.

He also missed a game against Stuttgart in November for ill-discipline.

In 2016, he was dropped for an unauthorised trip to Milan.

Head coach Peter Stoger told Sky: "He hinted briefly that he had forgotten the appointment, but the meeting was announced everywhere and several times.

"But anyone who knows me is aware that I am not vindictive. He can be back in action next week."

Dortmund's starting line-up included England Under-19 winger Jadon Sancho, making his first league start since his £10m summer move from Manchester City.