First Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 0, VfL Wolfsburg 0.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Borussia Dortmund striker dropped for missing meeting
Borussia Dortmund have left Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of their squad for the second time this season for "disciplinary reasons".
The Gabon striker, who has scored 21 goals in 23 games this season, was dropped for Sunday's match with Wolfsburg - the first since the winter break - after missing a team meeting.
He also missed a game against Stuttgart in November for ill-discipline.
In 2016, he was dropped for an unauthorised trip to Milan.
Head coach Peter Stoger told Sky: "He hinted briefly that he had forgotten the appointment, but the meeting was announced everywhere and several times.
"But anyone who knows me is aware that I am not vindictive. He can be back in action next week."
Dortmund's starting line-up included England Under-19 winger Jadon Sancho, making his first league start since his £10m summer move from Manchester City.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 38Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 25Papastathopoulos
- 36Toprak
- 15Toljan
- 23Kagawa
- 33Weigl
- 10Götze
- 9Yarmolenko
- 14Isak
- 7Sancho
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 2Zagadou
- 8Sahin
- 19Dahoud
- 21Schürrle
- 27Castro
- 37Durm
Wolfsburg
- 1Casteels
- 3Verhaegh
- 29Tisserand
- 17Uduokhai
- 2de Asevedo Furtado
- 23Guilavogui
- 27Arnold
- 21Brekalo
- 11Didavi
- 10Malli
- 14Origi
Substitutes
- 8Steffen
- 9Dimata
- 13Gerhardt
- 18Osimhen
- 20Grün
- 24Jung
- 31Knoche
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.
Attempt missed. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa.
Foul by Daniel Didavi (VfL Wolfsburg).
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alexander Isak (Borussia Dortmund) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Mario Götze with a through ball.
Josip Brekalo (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jeremy Toljan (Borussia Dortmund).
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Sokratis tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.
Foul by Daniel Didavi (VfL Wolfsburg).
Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Andriy Yarmolenko tries a through ball, but Alexander Isak is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Daniel Didavi (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yunus Malli.
Attempt blocked. Josip Brekalo (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Jeremy Toljan tries a through ball, but Jadon Sancho is caught offside.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Ömer Toprak.
Attempt blocked. Divock Origi (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund).
Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa.
Attempt blocked. Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by William.
Foul by Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund).
Josip Brekalo (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by William (VfL Wolfsburg).
Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).
Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek.
Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko with a cross.
Jeremy Toljan (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg).
Jeremy Toljan (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Sokratis.
Attempt saved. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Maximilian Arnold.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).