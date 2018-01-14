Rangers chase Nottingham Forest's Jason Cummings and Norwich's Russell Martin

Jason Cummings has not started for Forest since November

Rangers have made moves to sign Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings and Norwich City defender Russell Martin on loan.

Cummings, who was sold to Forest by Hibernian this summer, is already in Glasgow for a medical.

The 22-year-old has not started for his club since making his Scotland debut against Netherlands in November.

Fellow Scotland international Martin, 32, has not played for Championship rivals Norwich since August.

Martin, who joined the Canaries from Peterborough United in 2010, did not feature in the last six internationals and has fallen out of favour under club boss Daniel Farke.

The German has given his club captain his blessing to move during the January transfer window, with Rangers having made contact with the English club.

Rangers manager Graeme Murty knows Martin from his days as a youth coach at Carrow Road and is looking for cover in central defence with Bruno Alves and Ross McCrorie both injured.

Farke also expects striker Steven Naismith to resolve his short-term future in the next two weeks.

Russell Martin has not played for Norwich since 26 August

The Scotland international, who has also not played since August, has been given permission to find a new employer and has spoken about his strong links with previous clubs Kilmarnock and Rangers.

However, while Naismith has not spoken to either of those Scottish Premiership outfits, Hearts have made contact with Norwich about the 31-year-old, while some of the Canaries' Championship rivals are thought to be interested in the former Everton striker.

It appears that Cummings is the man earmarked to assist Alfredo Morelos with goalscoring duties at Ibrox as cover for the injured Kenny Miller.

Cummings was taken to the City Ground by Mark Warburton and scored four goals in 17 appearances by the time the former Rangers manager was sacked in December.

Former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka is looking to reshape his squad after taking charge last week.

Rangers have themselves already bolstered their squad by making two loan signings - winger Jamie Murphy from Brighton & Hove Albion and central midfielder Sean Goss from Queens Park Rangers.

Meanwhile, midfielder Andy Halliday is back at Ibrox after his loan spell with Gabala was terminated by the Azerbaijan Premier League club and forward Michael O'Halloran has also returned from St Johnsone.