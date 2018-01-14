BBC Sport - Liverpool v Man City: 'Wow' - Shearer & Murphy on 'incredible' Premier League match
'Wow!' - Shearer & Murphy on 'incredible' Liverpool v Man City
- From the section Premier League
Match of the Day 2 pundits Danny Murphy and Alan Shearer almost run out of superlatives as they discuss Liverpool's 4-3 win over Manchester City.
WATCH MORE: Klopp says he loved 'historic' game
WATCH MORE: It's normal to lose a game - Guardiola
Watch Liverpool v Man City highlights on MOTD 2 on iPlayer from 00:00 on Tuesday.