Swansea City v Liverpool

Roberto Firmino scored twice in Liverpool's 5-0 win over Swansea on Boxing Day

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk could make his first Premier League start for the club after shrugging off a hamstring strain.

Forward Mo Salah has recovered from illness, but captain Jordan Henderson is unlikely to feature.

Swansea have right-back Kyle Naughton available after a three-match ban, while fellow defender Mike van der Hoorn returns after a hamstring issue.

On-loan forward Tammy Abraham is still struggling with an abdominal injury.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Conor McNamara: "Carlos Carvalhal has picked up four points from his first three games to ensure Swansea have not been set adrift at the bottom just yet.

"However, there is little margin for error, with clubs above them like West Brom and Stoke finding an new upturn in form.

"Liverpool began life without Philippe Coutinho by recording their most impressive win of the campaign so far.

"Becoming the first team to beat Manchester City in the Premier League is no mean feat, and with Virgil Van Dyjk due to return from his hamstring complaint, Jurgen Klopp will be hopeful of extending Liverpool's unbeaten run to 15 league games."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal: "It's David versus Goliath, but surprises do happen and we will be ready to prepare a surprise on Monday.

"They have strong points, but a team that lets in three has weak points also.

"So let's try and exploit that and hide the strong points that they do have."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "I can't imagine any easy games in the Premier League and Swansea is for sure not an easy game.

"We played Swansea a few weeks ago with a caretaker manager and I said after the game it was much more difficult than the result could make you think, so we know about the specific challenge in this game.

"They are bottom of the table but they are in a good way. What you have seen since the new manager has come in is a big improvement again: much better results and they won their FA Cup replay during the week."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Swansea will try to restrict Liverpool. That's fair enough - if you do not have the same amount of firepower then it is not really worth trying to take them on.

But I think Liverpool will get the job done one way or another.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won seven of the past 10 Premier League meetings (D1, L2).

However, Swansea's two victories in that spell have come in the past four games.

The Swans have conceded 27 goals in 13 Premier League games against the Reds, although just six of those have come at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea have had five different managers since they last faced Liverpool at the Liberty Stadium in October 2016 - Bob Bradley, Alan Curtis, Paul Clement, Leon Britton and Carlos Carvalhal.

Swansea City

Swansea have recorded just one victory in their past seven Premier League games (D2, L4).

They have also kept just one clean sheet in 10 top-flight matches, conceding 20 goals.

The Swans have lost each of their past three Premier League games played on a Monday, conceding at least three goals in each fixture.

They have scored just six home league goals this season, fewer than any other side.

Jordan Ayew has scored in three of his past five Premier League appearances, after failing to find the net in his previous 15.

