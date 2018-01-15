Scottish Gossip: Jason Cummings, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings is set to join Rangers on loan for the rest of the season. (Daily Record)

Rangers also want Norwich defender Russell Martin on loan and will make a firm offer for Hamilton midfielder Greg Docherty. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen have rejected a second bid from Hull City for defender Scott McKenna. (Evening Express)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes feared one his players would be seriously injured in a stormy friendly defeat to Lokomotiv Tashkent in Dubai. (Sun)

Hamilton midfielder Greg Docherty, 21, is under contract until the summer of 2020

Celtic are on the look out for a playmaker but face loan competition from Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest for Chelsea's 21-year-old Belgian midfielder Charly Musonda. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hibernian trio Danny Swanson, Martin Boyle and Anthony Stokes have been disciplined after breaking a curfew on the club's winter training camp in Portugal. (Times, subscription only)

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is lining up a move for former Inverness and Blackpool defender Tom Aldred. (Sun)

Hearts are bidding to sign Scotland U21 defender Kyle Cameron on loan from Newcastle. (Daily Express, print edition)

Manager Brendan Rodgers says Celtic will only get stronger as he plans on keeping key players such as Moussa Dembele and Jozo Simunovic at the club. (Sun)

Aberdeen forward Niall McGinn is adamant Northern Ireland have still to reach their peak as he pleads with Michael O'Neill not to become the new Scotland manager. (Herald, subscription only)

Michael O'Neill will transform whole SFA if they can persuade him to join, according to former IFA president Jim Shaw. (Daily Record)

Scotland U21 defender Kyle Cameron has yet to play a first team game for Newcastle United

Celtic winger James Forrest, 26, who has already won six league titles, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups, aims to stay with the Scottish champions for "as long as possible". (Daily Record)

Former Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch says he wants to sample other cultures as he rejects job offers in Scotland to take up a coaching role at Polish side Lechia Gdansk. (Sun)

"I'm finding it hard to admit that my career as a professional footballer is over," says former Celtic and Scotland forward Kris Commons, who has not played in over a year. (Daily Mail)

Defender David Bates, 21, is ready to fight for his place while also seeking to land a new Rangers contract having been given a new lease of life under Graeme Murty. (Scotsman)

Rangers forward Eduardo Herrera hits out at Mexican media after they "distorted" his words on Carlos Pena's Ibrox exit. (Sun)

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty hits back at online comments from TV presenter David Tanner over troublemaking claims during his final months at Rangers. (Sun)

A loan move in January does not interest Hearts goalkeeper Jack Hamilton, who is determined to fight back into manager Craig Levein's plans. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee will welcome Josh Meekings back to the first team for this weekend's Scottish Cup clash against his old side Inverness, with the defender recovered from a foot injury. (Evening Telegraph)

OTHER GOSSIP

Athletics stars past and present have backed calls to keep the Great Edinburgh International XCountry in its present home after it was revealed that Saturday's edition might be the last in Holyrood Park. (Scotsman)