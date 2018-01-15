Chris Lucketti: Bury manager sacked after two months in charge

Bury manager Chris Lucketti has been sacked by the League One club after just two months and 10 games in charge.

Lucketti, 46, succeeded Lee Clark in November with Bury bottom of the table.

But the club have not won a league game since - their only victory came against Walsall in the EFL Trophy.

The club said it had "decided to terminate the contracts" of Lucketti and assistant Joe Parkinson "following a run of very disappointing performances and results".

It added: "The desire to keep the club in League One is paramount and with 57 points still to play for the board feel that this is still achievable."

Ryan Lowe and Ryan Kidd will take charge of the first team until the end of the season.