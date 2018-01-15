Tom Lowery: Crewe Alexandra midfielder signs new contract

Tom Lowery (right) has made 38 appearances for Crewe Alexandra

Crewe Alexandra midfielder Tom Lowery has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with the League Two side.

The 20-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire this summer, has made 29 league appearances this season.

Lowery graduated from the club's academy in October 2016, featuring nine times during the 2016-17 campaign.

Following Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Carlisle United, Crewe are currently 20th in the table, six points above the relegation zone.