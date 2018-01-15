Lee McCulloch: Former Kilmarnock manager named Lechia Gdansk assistant

From the section

Lee McCulloch left Kilmarnock in October with the side sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership

Former Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch has been appointed assistant manager of Polish top-flight side Lechia Gdansk.

McCulloch, 39, departed Killie in October after keeping the Rugby Park side in the Premiership as interim manager last season.

At Gdansk he will assist boss Adam Owen, a former Rangers fitness coach who still performs that role with Wales.

McCulloch's new side currently sit 11th out of 16 teams in the table.

The former Motherwell, Wigan and Rangers player will work alongside ex-Hearts defender Blazej Augustyn and twins Flavio and Marco Paixao, who previously played for Hamilton.