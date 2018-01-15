Jack Payne: Huddersfield Town recall forward from Oxford United loan
Huddersfield Town have recalled forward Jack Payne from his loan spell at Oxford United.
The 23-year-old made 34 league appearance for the League One side, scoring seven goals.
"It has been great and I have loved my time at Oxford," he told the U's club website.
"The fans have been brilliant with me and I think it is a club that will continue to move forward. It has been fantastic to be a part of it."