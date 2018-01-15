Ricky Holmes: Sheffield United sign midfielder from Charlton for undisclosed fee

From the section

Ricky Holmes is Sheffield United's fourth January signing

Sheffield United have signed midfielder Ricky Holmes from Charlton for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 30-year-old played under Blades boss Chris Wilder when the pair were at Northampton.

He scored 19 goals in 58 league appearances for Charlton after joining from the Cobblers in June 2016.

"I couldn't turn down the opportunity to play in the Championship," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

