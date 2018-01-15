Ryan Flynn: St Mirren sign former Liverpool and Falkirk midfielder

Ryan Flynn playing for Oldham ahead of move to St Mirren
Ryan Flynn made 10 appearances for Oldham Athletic this season

St Mirren have signed former Liverpool and Falkirk midfielder Ryan Flynn on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 29-year-old joins as a free agent after leaving Oldham Athletic, where he spent 18 months.

Flynn also had a five-year spell at Sheffield United, where he played alongside St Mirren captain Stephen McGinn.

"I know Stephen really well so I know how things have gone for the last year," Flynn told St Mirren's website.

"The boys have been flying really and the football they are playing is really good. I just want to get in and help as much as I can."

St Mirren are eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship, although second-placed Dundee United have a game in hand.

Ryan Flynn playing for Liverpool youths in 2007
Flynn played for Liverpool's youth teams for four years after leaving Falkirk in 2005

Manager Jack Ross has already re-signed Lewis Morgan on loan, after the winger was sold to Celtic for around £300,000.

"He's a really good player with really good quality and pedigree," Ross said of Flynn.

"I'm excited to see him and I know he's looking forward to it as well."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story