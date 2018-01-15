Ryan Flynn: St Mirren sign former Liverpool and Falkirk midfielder

Ryan Flynn made 10 appearances for Oldham Athletic this season

St Mirren have signed former Liverpool and Falkirk midfielder Ryan Flynn on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 29-year-old joins as a free agent after leaving Oldham Athletic, where he spent 18 months.

Flynn also had a five-year spell at Sheffield United, where he played alongside St Mirren captain Stephen McGinn.

"I know Stephen really well so I know how things have gone for the last year," Flynn told St Mirren's website.

"The boys have been flying really and the football they are playing is really good. I just want to get in and help as much as I can."

St Mirren are eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship, although second-placed Dundee United have a game in hand.

Flynn played for Liverpool's youth teams for four years after leaving Falkirk in 2005

Manager Jack Ross has already re-signed Lewis Morgan on loan, after the winger was sold to Celtic for around £300,000.

"He's a really good player with really good quality and pedigree," Ross said of Flynn.

"I'm excited to see him and I know he's looking forward to it as well."