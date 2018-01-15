Fabien Robert: Aldershot Town re-sign Forest Green Rovers winger on loan

From the section

Fabien Robert joined Forest Green Rovers from Swindon Town in 2015.

Aldershot Town have re-signed Forest Green Rovers midfielder Fabien Robert on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old former Lorient winger joined the Shots in September but a knee injury cut short his loan spell in December.

The Frenchman made 23 appearances as his parent club were promoted from the National League last season.

Second-placed Aldershot host Ebbsfleet United on Saturday in search of a third straight win.