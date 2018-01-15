BBC Sport - Ryan Giggs: 'Proud' Wales boss was 'itching' to return to football
'Proud' Wales boss Giggs was 'itching' to return to football
Ryan Giggs speaks about his appointment as the new Wales manager after being unveiled on Monday.
The 44-year-old former Manchester United winger succeeds Chris Coleman, who left to manager Sunderland in November 2017.
Giggs has signed a four-year contract with the Football Association of Wales. He has yet to reveal who his backroom staff will be.