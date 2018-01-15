Jason Cummings: Rangers sign Nottingham Forest forward on loan

Rangers have signed Jason Cummings from Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season, with the option to buy the Scotland forward.

Cummings, 22, joined Forest in the summer from Hibernian, has scored four goals this season and made his senior international debut in November.

He netted 69 times for Hibs, helping them win the 2016 Scottish Cup and last season's Championship title.

"Absolutely delighted to come to such a massive club," Cummings told RangersTV.

"Once I knew they were interested, there was no question in my mind that I just wanted to sign for them.

"I just want to try get a bit more game time back and get back enjoying football again. I just can't wait to get started.

"I love playing in big games. The bigger the game for me, it motivates me more. A lot of big games in this league, especially the Old Firm. It's something that I've always wanted to do. I can't wait for that."

Cummings follows Brighton and Hove Albion winger Jamie Murphy and Queens Park Rangers defender/midfielder Sean Goss in joining Rangers on loan, Murphy's move with a view to a permanent deal.

The Ibrox side are also trying to recruit Scotland defender Russell Martin from Norwich City on loan.