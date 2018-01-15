Macclesfield Town sign Nathan Blissett, Callum Evans and Adam Dugdale

Nathan Blissett has made 16 appearances for Plymouth Argyle this season

Macclesfield Town have signed striker Nathan Blissett on loan from Plymouth, along with defenders Callum Evans and Adam Dugdale from Forest Green Rovers and Southport respectively.

Blissett, 27, has made 25 appearances during his time with Plymouth and he joins for the rest of the season.

Evans, 22, previously had a spell on loan with the Silkmen last season and he will also stay for the season.

Dugdale, 30, began his career at Crewe Alexandra and joins for the next month.