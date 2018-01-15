Jack Byrne: Oldham Athletic sign midfielder from Wigan Athletic

From the section

Jack Byrne scored on his debut after joining Oldham on loan in August 2017

Oldham Athletic have signed midfielder Jack Byrne from fellow League One side Wigan Athletic on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old initially joined Oldham on loan and has made 25 appearances.

Byrne, who has scored seven goals for Oldham, began his career with Premier League side Manchester City.

After spells on loan with Cambuur in the Netherlands and Blackburn Rovers, Byrne joined Wigan in January 2017, where he made two appearances.

