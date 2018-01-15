Marc Richards: Swindon Town sign released Northampton Town forward

Marc Richards' final Northampton goal came on 19 August in a 4-1 loss at Charlton

League Two Swindon have signed forward Marc Richards on a free transfer following his release by Northampton.

Richards, 35, has agreed an 18-month deal with the Robins, who are ninth but just two points off a top-three spot.

"A big thing for me was to join a club that was looking for success at the end of the season," said Richards.

He had been with the Cobblers since 2014, scoring 44 goals in 123 league appearances in what was his second spell with the League One side.

Former Port Vale striker Richards scored 18 goals in all competitions in the 2015-16 season as Northampton claimed the League Two title.

Cobblers manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told the club website: "Marc has been a fantastic servant for this club. He is a first-class professional.

"However, at this stage of Marc's career, he wants and deserves to be playing first-team football regularly and, as the squad evolves, we are not able to guarantee him that."

