Chelsea stadium: £1bn Stamford Bridge plan aided by council decision

Chelsea's £1bn development of Stamford Bridge can go ahead after Hammersmith and Fulham Council passed a motion that will prevent an injunction blocking the plans.

It was taken out by a neighbouring family, the Crosthwaites, who argue that the stadium expansion would block light into their home.

At a meeting on Monday, the council agreed to acquire land at Stamford Bridge which ensured the injunction is not valid, as the family cannot take the council to the High Court.

The decision means the council can take responsibility for the land in question at Chelsea's instruction and lease it back to the club, ensuring it is not subject to legal challenge as had previously been the case.

This will only happen if the club cannot reach an agreement with the Crosthwaites.

The family have no legal right to challenge the council on this issue, but could ask for a judicial review.

