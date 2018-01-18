Premier League - alternative view of the table after 23 games

Breathing space for Manchester City, a scramble for Champions League places and huge congestion in the bottom half.

This alternative view of the Premier League table - with teams spaced by the points they have - shows very clearly City's dominance and the huge scramble taking place down below.

This time last season it was Chelsea who had a healthy nine-point lead, but that is nothing compared to the 14-point advantage they had over Manchester United after 23 games of the 2005-06 season - the largest lead at this point of the campaign in Premier League history.

Like City this season, they had 62 points. By the end of the season they had 91 points - and won the league by eight points.

Manchester United have the biggest winning margin in Premier League history - 18 points in 1999/2000. Their lead after they had played 23 games of that season was just six points, with Leeds United second in the table.

Thirteen teams have failed to win even half of the amount already amassed by City this season - and there are just eight points separating the bottom half of the table.

After 23 games last season, there were 12 points between the bottom 10 teams, 18 the season before that.

It might have been even more congested had Swansea held on at Newcastle last weekend, but with 15 games of the season left everything at the bottom end remains up for grabs.