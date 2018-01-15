BBC Sport - Wales and Ryan Giggs - Together stronger?
Wales and Giggs - Together stronger?
Ryan Giggs' appointment as Wales manager has been mostly praised, but there remains some who have doubts he is the right man for the job.
The 44-year-old former Manchester United winger succeeds Chris Coleman, who left for Sunderland in November.
Giggs won 64 caps between 1991 and 2007 and captained his country - but he was criticised for regularly pulling out of squads and especially for missing friendly matches.