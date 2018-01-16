Carlos Tevez: I was on holiday during Chinese Super League spell

Carlos Tevez was reportedly one of the highest-paid players in football at Shanghai

Former Manchester City and Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez has described his spell in the Chinese Super League as a "holiday".

The Argentine, who joined Shanghai Shenhua in December 2016, returned to boyhood club Boca Juniors this month.

Tevez, 33, was widely criticised during his time in China and said he never settled.

In an interview with Argentine TV, Tevez joked: "It's fine because I was on vacation for seven months."

He said: "When I landed in China, I wanted to return to Boca."

In September, new Shanghai coach Wu Jingui said Tevez, who scored two goals in 12 games, was "overweight" and could not play until he was fit.

This is Tevez's third spell at Boca, having played for them from 2001 to 2004 and 2015 to 2016.

Argentina legend and former Boca player Maradona described Tevez's return as "perfect".

"He filled Santa's sack with dollars and now he has returned to Boca," the 57-year-old World Cup winner said.

Tevez has won eight league titles in four countries, including the Premier League with both Manchester clubs.