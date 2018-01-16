Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko returns to FC Midtjylland on loan

Sviatchenko

Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko is returning to Denmark to join former club FC Midtjylland on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old joined the Scottish champions in January 2016, signing a four-and-a-half year contract.

He has won two league titles, two League Cups and the Scottish Cup and scored twice in 63 appearances.

However, Sviatchenko, capped five times by Denmark, last played for Brendan Rodgers' side in early August.

The centre-half damaged knee ligaments in a Champions League qualifier against Rosenborg and did not regain fitness until November.