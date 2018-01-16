Joe Bunney: Northampton sign Rochdale defender and David Buchanan deal extends

From the section

Northampton are two places above Rochdale in the League One drop zone

Northampton Town have signed defender Joe Bunney from fellow League One side Rochdale on a two-and-a-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old moved from striker to left-back in 2016 and scored 16 league goals in 122 games for the Dale.

"I spoke with the manager (Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink) and his ambition matched mine," Bunney told BBC Northampton.

"It was a difficult decision but I was running out of contract and felt I needed a new challenge."

Meanwhile, Cobblers defender David Buchanan has triggered an automatic one-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old has made enough appearances this season to activate a clause in his previous deal.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.