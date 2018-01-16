Theo Walcott: Everton close to agreeing deal for Arsenal forward

Walcott has scored 108 goals for Arsenal since joining in 2006

Everton are close to agreeing a deal with Arsenal to sign forward Theo Walcott in a move worth more than £20m.

It is likely England international Walcott, 28, has played his last game for the Gunners, whom he joined from Southampton 12 years ago.

Southampton were among those interested in signing him, but Everton's offer is set to fend off rivals.

Walcott is also enticed by the prospect of Toffees manager Sam Allardyce helping to reignite his career.

He has scored 108 goals in 397 appearances for Arsenal but has fallen out of favour with boss Arsene Wenger.

If a deal goes through, Arsenal plan to use the funds to reinvest, with concrete interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bordeaux forward Malcom.

They are hoping to sign Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a deal which would involve Alexis Sanchez going the other way.

However, it is unlikely Arsenal would recruit all three players, and a source close to Mkhitaryan has told the BBC no agreement is close.

Allardyce has said Walcott would be a "fantastic addition" who would offer "goalscoring threat".

Wenger said he has told Walcott he wants him to stay but added on Friday he has not guaranteed game time to the player, who has 18 months left on his contract.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have offered a new deal to England midfielder Jack Wilshere. The offer is worth less than his current deal but is heavily incentivised.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at the Emirates at the end of the season.