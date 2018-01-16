Michael Madl: Fulham offload defender to Austria Vienna

Michael Madl's last league appearance for Fulham came in April 2017

Defender Michael Madl has left Championship side Fulham to join Austria Vienna for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old has not featured for the Whites in the league this season, with his two senior appearances coming in the Carabao Cup in August.

Austria international Madl moved to Craven Cottage on loan from Sturm Graz in January 2016 and agreed a permanent switch that summer.

The centre-back scored one goal in 32 games during his spell in west London.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.