Ann-Katrin Berger: Birmingham City Ladies keeper's progress 'massive boost'

Birmingham City Ladies are hopeful Ann-Katrin Berger can resume playing in the near future

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger's return to training after cancer surgery is a "massive boost" for Birmingham City Ladies, manager Marc Skinner says.

The 27-year-old German - diagnosed with thyroid cancer in November - stated on Friday that her operation went "really well" and rehabilitation had started.

Skinner told BBC Sport: "We are not far from getting Ann-Katrin back in [to the first-team squad].

"The team get a lift when they see that calibre of person in the room."

While the former Paris St-Germain keeper has been sidelined, two teenagers have deputised for the Blues.

In Berger's absence, 17-year-old keeper Hannah Hampton kept a clean sheet for Birmingham in Sunday's WSL 1 victory over Bristol City.

And 16-year-old England youth international keeper Frances Stenson, was on the bench for Skinner's side, having featured as a substitute in October's league win over Everton.

"Hannah showed maturity," added Skinner, who has also recently welcomed back England forward Ellan White after injury. "We want to give kids a chance at this club.

"We had a 16-year-old goalkeeper on the bench as well. These two have a really, really bright future.

"I'm really pleased our club give these young people opportunities to grow and be hungry to wear a Birmingham City shirt."

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.