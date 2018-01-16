Karl Oyston: Blackpool chairman's son Sam appointed as chief executive

Sam Oyston (left) alongside father Karl at a Blackpool game in April 2016

Blackpool have appointed Sam Oyston, the son of chairman Karl, as the club's new chief executive.

The League One club was put up for sale in November, having been owned by the Oyston family for 32 years.

The decision came after the Oystons lost a High Court battle with former president Valeri Belokon and were ordered to buy him out for £31m.

Sam Oyston has worked at the Lancashire club for six and a half years.

A statement on the club website said he will "oversee the retail, ticketing, commercial and corporate operations" and continue to manage the Blackpool FC hotel and conference centre.

Interim club secretary Steve Edwards will be responsible for football administration matters.

The departure of previous chief executive Alex Cowdy was announced by the club on Saturday. He had been in the role since June 2016.

He posted a farewell message on Twitter on Tuesday, in which he said he had "thoroughly relished the challenge of overseeing the day-to-day running of Blackpool FC".

Cowdy added: "I wish the club and its supporters all the very best for the future."

The Oyston family have owned Blackpool since 1986, but in the past few years fans have taken part in demonstrations, match boycotts and social media campaigns in protest at the way the club has been run.

And in May 2015, a game against Huddersfield Town had to be abandoned after a pitch invasion.

They were relegated from the Championship in that season and went down to League Two a year later, only to win promotion back to League One via the play-offs in May 2017.