Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones 'not worth half Rangers' offer', says Ayr's Ian McCall

Jordan Jones joined Kilmarnock from Middlesbrough in 2016

Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones is not worth the £350,000 offered by Rangers and rejected by the Ayrshire club, says former Ibrox winger Ian McCall.

The 23-year-old English wide man was in a Killie side beaten by McCall's Ayr in an early-season League Cup tie.

Killie manager Steve Clarke told BBC Scotland this week that Rangers were well short of his valuation of Jones.

"I think they were well off the mark - I'd pay £150,000 for him," said Ayr manager McCall.

"He can run, he's got pace. I've seen him in one game against us.

"He was their main threat, but he didn't really do anything - there was no end product.

"He's got pace, he plays out wide. But, for me, paying £350,000 is a lot in Scottish football."

McCall was critical of the foreign imports brought in during the summer under former manager Pedro Caixinha.

But he thinks that Rangers have done good business so far during the January transfer window by securing Norwich City defender Russell Martin and Brighton & Hove Albion winger Jamie Murphy on loan.

Former Hibernian striker Jason Cummings has also been signed on loan from Nottingham Forest, while midfielder Sean Goss has been farmed out to Graeme Murty's side by Queens Park Rangers.

Alex Rae has backed Jason Cummings (right) to be a success with Rangers

"Rangers just seem to be doing safe but decent business that looks to have been thought out a bit," McCall told BBC Scotland.

"Every signing they've made - Martin, Cummings, the boy Murphy - these were the type of safe signings they needed at the start of the season.

"Because there were vast sums of money wasted on players that weren't able to cope with the demands of Scottish football."

McCall has yet to be convinced that Cummings will as good a signing as the other two, but former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae thinks the 21-year-old is what Murty's side require.

"They need a striker of substance in front of goals," he said.

"I was looking at his record - 134 starts and 73 goals. It is very good viewing.

"I feel as if he'll get more chances at Rangers as well because they will have a lot more of the ball.

"You are getting a player who, as recently as the summer, has moved for a considerable fee and it hasn't quite worked out for him.

"From Rangers point of view, it is a very good piece of business."