Bright Enobakhare: Wolves 'family' spirit key to promotion, says teenage striker

Prior to the FA Cup tie with Swansea at Molineux, Enobakhare's last start came in Wolves' Carabao Cup defeat on penalties at Manchester City

Wolves striker Bright Enobakhare says that the "family" spirit created at Molineux by head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is the key to the Championship side's promotion challenge.

Enobakhare, 19, has played only a bit-part role in Wolves' rise to the top of the table this season, having figured largely only in the cup competitions.

But the teenager has total faith in Nuno's Wolves, now 10 points clear.

"He believes in his players and he trusts us," Enobakhare told BBC WM.

"He plays a big part, but it is not just the coach. We are like a family. We all have to trust each other and then we go far.

"Everyone knows their job, we're working with a good coach and you have to stay switched on."

'Only happy when we have the trophy'

Nigeria-born Enobakhare, who came to England when he was 15, started Wolves' first six games of the season.

But, since the end of August, such has been the form of Leo Bonatini, Diogo Jota and Ivan Cavaleiro, who have hit 30 league goals between them, his only three Wolves starts have come in the cup competitions.

Ahead of an expected recall to the starting line-up for Wednesday's FA Cup third-round replay at Swansea, Enobakhare knows that, just like the 0-0 draw at Molineux on 6 January, playing the Premier League's bottom club is a benchmark to judge Nuno's team by.

But, whether the two sides do meet again in the top flight next season, or maybe swap places, Enobakhare, who has scored twice this term, is taking nothing for granted.

"We are not there yet," he said. "We should not be heads up. We have to keep going to the end. We're only going to be happy when we have the trophy."

Bright Enobakhare was talking to BBC WM's Mike Taylor.