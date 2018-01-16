Paul Lambert: New Stoke boss unfazed by not being club's first choice

Lambert has been out of work since leaving Wolves at the end of last season.

New Stoke City boss Paul Lambert said he was not concerned by the club trying to recruit other managers ahead of him.

The Scot was brought in after the Potters failed to land any of their top three targets to replace Mark Hughes.

"Other people being linked with the job, didn't bother me," said the former Aston Villa and Norwich City boss.

"I've been to this club many a time and it's a fantastic place. It didn't matter if I was 15th choice, I'm delighted to be here."

On Sunday, Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill rejected the chance to take over at the bet365 Stadium, after Gary Rowett signed a new contract at Derby County and former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores decided to remain with La Liga side Espanyol.

Lambert, who has been out of work since leaving Wolves at the end of last season, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract after Hughes was dismissed.

"I never thought I would get the chance to get back to this level," said the 48-year-old, who has also also had spells in charge of Colchester, Wycombe Wanderers and Blackburn.

Lambert's Premier League career Club Time Number of games Wins Draws Losses Win % Points Points per game Source: Opta Norwich City August 2009-June 2012 (PL: Aug 11-June 12) 38 12 11 15 31.6% 47 1.24 Aston Villa June 2012-February 2015 101 25 26 50 24.8% 101 1.00

'We have enough to stay up'

Stoke are 18th in the Premier League table, a point away from safety, and were knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two side Coventry City.

But Lambert, who formally took over on Tuesday after watching Monday's 3-0 defeat at Manchester United from the stands, said he was confident they could avoid relegation.

"I'm 100% sure that we have enough to stay up. The club shouldn't be in the position we are in. If we can get a togetherness with the team, as well as fans' backing, we should be fine," he said.

His first match in charge will be Saturday's home Premier league game against fellow strugglers Huddersfield.

"In the Premier League every game is hard whether at home or away. We need to get ourselves up the table and I intend on doing just that," added Lambert.

As a player, he won the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund in 1997 and claimed four Scottish titles with Celtic, as well as earning 40 Scotland caps.

"This is not new to me. I've played and managed at the highest level before and am looking forward to it again," he said.