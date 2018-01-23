England women: Phil Neville announced as new head coach

Phil Neville has been appointed head coach of the England women's team on a deal until 2021.

Neville, 41, has coached at former club Manchester United, Valencia and England Under-21s but has only managed one game - at Salford City, a team he co-owns.

The ex-England full-back takes over from Mo Marley, who had been in interim charge since Mark Sampson's sacking.

"This squad's on the verge of something special and I believe I can lead them to the next level," said Neville.

Neville's contract runs through to the end of the 2021 Uefa Women's Championship campaign.

"I am honoured to be given the chance to lead England," he added. "With the new coaching team we are putting in place, we can help the players build on their great progress in recent years.

"I can't wait to get out on the training pitch and down to work with an elite group of players at the top of their game.

"There is no greater honour than representing your country and it will be a privilege to do it again."

England - ranked third in the world - will be among the favourites at the 2019 World Cup in France.

More to follow.