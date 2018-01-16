Arsene Wenger: Arsenal boss 'called referee Mike Dean a disgrace'

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was "very aggressive" and called referee Mike Dean "a disgrace" after the Gunners' 1-1 draw at West Brom on New Year's Eve, according to an FA report.

Dean gave a controversial late penalty, which the Baggies scored in a 1-1 draw.

Wenger entered the officials' changing room and confronted Dean, according to the Football Association's reasons for his three-match touchline ban.

The referee said Wenger accused the official of "not being honest".

